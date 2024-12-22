Huralya Price (LYA)
The live price of Huralya (LYA) today is 0.198177 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.84M USD. LYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Huralya Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 89.93K USD
- Huralya price change within the day is -0.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 24.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LYA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Huralya to USD was $ -0.0016782234549849.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Huralya to USD was $ -0.0233064871.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Huralya to USD was $ -0.0081206394.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Huralya to USD was $ -0.00306379813679013.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0016782234549849
|-0.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0233064871
|-11.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0081206394
|-4.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00306379813679013
|-1.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Huralya: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.56%
-0.83%
-4.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Huralya, is a pioneering gaming studio based in Dubai, that merges blockchain technology with interactive gaming experiences. The studio's primary focus is on developing games that not only entertain but also provide monetization opportunities. Its flagship game, 'Huralya: Genesis', integrates an engaging narrative with environmental themes, offering immersive gameplay and a balanced economy. Its free-to-play and has many of the most favorable genres within it.
