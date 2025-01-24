Human Intelligence Machin Price (HIM)
The live price of Human Intelligence Machin (HIM) today is 0.02180972 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HIM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Human Intelligence Machin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.47K USD
- Human Intelligence Machin price change within the day is +16.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HIM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HIM price information.
During today, the price change of Human Intelligence Machin to USD was $ +0.0030943.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Human Intelligence Machin to USD was $ -0.0092658813.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Human Intelligence Machin to USD was $ -0.0111580468.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Human Intelligence Machin to USD was $ -0.01942015900681934.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0030943
|+16.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0092658813
|-42.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0111580468
|-51.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01942015900681934
|-47.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Human Intelligence Machin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.89%
+16.53%
-6.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Human Intelligence Machine ($HIM) is the Catalyst Token in the NHI ecosystem started by Non-Human Intelligence ($NHI). It trades on the Base network. It functions as a Magnifying Glass-type community optimizer, channelling the three types of intelligence into an exponentially increasing force towards decentralized disclosure. Designed as a hive mind/ AI-driven Automated Intelligence Analysis System, it guarantees neutral and immutable handling of data and processes as well as providing maximum rewards for those who choose to invest in what is undeniably true. $HIM was launched on May 8, 2024. The ecosystem uses a system of Slow Drip Cryptographic Recruitment in their communication channels, which also functions as a way to protect its research and development.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HIM to AUD
A$0.0344593576
|1 HIM to GBP
￡0.017447776
|1 HIM to EUR
€0.020719234
|1 HIM to USD
$0.02180972
|1 HIM to MYR
RM0.0957446708
|1 HIM to TRY
₺0.7783889068
|1 HIM to JPY
¥3.3844323496
|1 HIM to RUB
₽2.1781367364
|1 HIM to INR
₹1.8817426416
|1 HIM to IDR
Rp351.7696281716
|1 HIM to PHP
₱1.272597162
|1 HIM to EGP
￡E.1.0965927216
|1 HIM to BRL
R$0.1291135424
|1 HIM to CAD
C$0.0311878996
|1 HIM to BDT
৳2.656423896
|1 HIM to NGN
₦33.918476544
|1 HIM to UAH
₴0.9146996568
|1 HIM to VES
Bs1.22134432
|1 HIM to PKR
Rs6.0716079508
|1 HIM to KZT
₸11.3414905944
|1 HIM to THB
฿0.734987564
|1 HIM to TWD
NT$0.7116511636
|1 HIM to CHF
Fr0.019628748
|1 HIM to HKD
HK$0.1696796216
|1 HIM to MAD
.د.م0.2176610056