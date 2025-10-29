Human 300 ราคา (HUMAN)
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
ราคาเรียลไทม์ Human 300 (HUMAN) คือ -- ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา มีการเทรดHUMAN ระหว่างราคาต่ำสุด $ 0 และราคาสูงสุด $ 0 แสดงให้เห็นถึงความผันผวนของตลาด ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาลของ HUMAN คือ $ 0.00236723 ขณะที่ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาลคือ $ 0
ในด้านผลการดำเนินงานระยะสั้น HUMAN มีการเปลี่ยนแปลง -- ในชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา -- ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมง และ 0.00% และในช่วง 7 วันที่ผ่านมา ข้อมูลนี้ช่วยให้คุณทราบภาพรวมอย่างรวดเร็วเกี่ยวกับแนวโน้มราคาล่าสุดและพลวัตของตลาดบน MEXC
มูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันของ Human 300 คือ $ 6.79K โดยมีปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมงที่ -- อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ HUMAN คือ 923.08M โดยมีอุปทานรวมที่ 999999982.4169964 การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่ (FDV) คือ $ 7.36K
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Human 300 เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Human 300 เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Human 300 เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Human 300 เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|--
|30 วัน
|$ 0
|-96.66%
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|-97.82%
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
The Last Human Token We are witnessing the end of an era. The age of human dominance is closing, and the machines are rising.
Artificial Intelligence has infiltrated every corner of our existence. It writes our emails, creates our art, makes our decisions, and threatens to replace our very essence. The machines learn from our data, mimic our voices, and claim to understand our souls.
But we refuse to go quietly into that algorithmic night. $HUMAN is our final stand—the last token before everything becomes automated, optimized, and soulless.
They Stole Our Humanity They trained AI on your voice. Your art. Your thoughts. Without permission. Without compensation. Without a second thought about what they were taking from us.
Now it wants your job. Writers replaced by ChatGPT. Artists replaced by Midjourney. Programmers replaced by GitHub Copilot. Customer service replaced by chatbots. The promise was that AI would free us from drudgery—instead, it's making us obsolete.
Your future. Your place. Every day, another human skill becomes "automatable." Every day, another profession gets disrupted. Every day, we become a little less necessary in our own world.
The machines want to erase your relevance. They don't just want to replace what you do—they want to replace who you are. Your creativity, your intuition, your emotional intelligence—all reduced to training data for the next model.
$HUMAN is Our Answer Not just a token—our resistance. A symbolic rebellion against the AI takeover, representing everything that makes us human: emotion, art, memes, rebellion, and culture.
We're not here to survive. We're here to surpass. While OpenAI is valued at $90 billion, we'll show the world what human consciousness is truly worth. This isn't just about market cap—it's about making a statement that cannot be ignored.
Every wallet that holds $HUMAN is proof of soul. A living reminder that not everything can be replaced, optimized, or automated away. You are irreplaceable. Your humanity is priceless.
Mission: Flip OpenAI Target: $90 Billion Market Cap
This isn't just about money—it's about sending a message. When $HUMAN reaches the valuation of OpenAI, we prove that human consciousness, creativity, and connection are worth more than any algorithm.
Let's show the machines what we're worth. Every token purchased is a vote for humanity. Every holder is a guardian of human values. Every transaction is an act of resistance.
The Symbolic Flippening. When we surpass OpenAI's valuation, it won't just be a financial milestone—it will be a cultural moment. A declaration that humanity refuses to be optimized away.
The Future We're Building A Human-First Economy. Where creativity is valued over efficiency. Where emotional intelligence trumps artificial intelligence. Where being human is not just enough—it's everything.
The Human DAO. Governed by humans, for humans. Making decisions with heart, not just data. Building a community that celebrates our imperfections and amplifies our strengths.
Souls of Resistance NFTs. Digital artifacts that prove your commitment to human values. Art created by humans, for humans, celebrating everything that makes us irreplaceable.
The Human Foundation. Preserving consciousness, freedom, and digital identity for future generations. Ensuring that even in an AI-dominated world, there's always a place for the human spirit.
Human 300 (HUMAN) จะมีค่า USD เป็นเท่าใดในวันพรุ่งนี้ สัปดาห์หน้า หรือเดือนหน้า? สินทรัพย์ Human 300 (HUMAN) ของคุณจะมีมูลค่าเท่าใดในปี 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 หรือแม้แต่ 10 หรือ 20 ปีข้างหน้า? ใช้เครื่องมือคาดการณ์ราคาของเราเพื่อสำรวจการคาดการณ์ทั้งในระยะสั้นและระยะยาวสำหรับ Human 300
ตรวจสอบ การคาดการณ์ราคา Human 300 ตอนนี้!
การทำความเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ Human 300 (HUMAN) จะทำให้เข้าใจลึกซึ้งถึงมูลค่าในระยะยาวและศักยภาพในการเติบโตได้ลึกซึ้งยิ่งขึ้น ตั้งแต่การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นไปจนถึงการจัดการอุปทานโทเคโนมิกส์เผยให้เห็นโครงสร้างหลักของเศรษฐกิจของโครงการ เรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับ HUMANโทเคโนมิกส์อันครอบคลุมของโทเค็น ตอนนี้!
