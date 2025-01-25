HUGHUG Price (HGHG)
The live price of HUGHUG (HGHG) today is 0.00043169 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HGHG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HUGHUG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.49 USD
- HUGHUG price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of HUGHUG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HUGHUG to USD was $ -0.0000084118.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HUGHUG to USD was $ +0.0002014191.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HUGHUG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000084118
|-1.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002014191
|+46.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HUGHUG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The HUGHUG COIN PROJECT is a project that is building an NFT marketplace that aims to protect the interests of rights holders and content owners and increase the liquidity of products by using NFT technology.
|1 HGHG to AUD
A$0.0006820702
|1 HGHG to GBP
￡0.000345352
|1 HGHG to EUR
€0.0004101055
|1 HGHG to USD
$0.00043169
|1 HGHG to MYR
RM0.0018864853
|1 HGHG to TRY
₺0.0153983823
|1 HGHG to JPY
¥0.0671968654
|1 HGHG to RUB
₽0.0424653453
|1 HGHG to INR
₹0.0371857766
|1 HGHG to IDR
Rp6.9627409607
|1 HGHG to PHP
₱0.025167527
|1 HGHG to EGP
￡E.0.0217053732
|1 HGHG to BRL
R$0.0025383372
|1 HGHG to CAD
C$0.0006173167
|1 HGHG to BDT
৳0.0526618631
|1 HGHG to NGN
₦0.6672157471
|1 HGHG to UAH
₴0.0180964448
|1 HGHG to VES
Bs0.02417464
|1 HGHG to PKR
Rs0.1203465382
|1 HGHG to KZT
₸0.2236715397
|1 HGHG to THB
฿0.0144875164
|1 HGHG to TWD
NT$0.014116263
|1 HGHG to CHF
Fr0.000388521
|1 HGHG to HKD
HK$0.0033585482
|1 HGHG to MAD
.د.م0.0043082662