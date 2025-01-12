HowToPay Price (HTP)
The live price of HowToPay (HTP) today is 0.002114 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HTP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HowToPay Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 924.53K USD
- HowToPay price change within the day is +3.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HTP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HTP price information.
During today, the price change of HowToPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HowToPay to USD was $ -0.0009624270.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HowToPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HowToPay to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.52%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009624270
|-45.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HowToPay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.97%
+3.52%
-17.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The HowToPay (HTP) token is a cryptocurrency developed by Confidia Limited to enhance digital payment solutions within the HowToPay ecosystem. Launched in May 2020, Confidia has established itself as a trusted provider of payment services, and the introduction of the HTP token aims to facilitate more efficient domestic and cross-border transactions. HTP tokens are designed to offer quick, secure, and low-cost payments across the HowToPay POS network. Users can utilize these tokens for in-store purchases via Point-of-Sale (POS) systems or for online transactions, ensuring seamless financial exchanges within the ecosystem. The token supports both domestic and international payments, making it a versatile tool for global commerce. HOW TO PAY Beyond facilitating transactions, HTP tokens provide several utilities within the HowToPay platform: Discounted Fees: Token holders benefit from reduced transaction costs when processing payments through HowToPay's services, making it more cost-effective for frequent users. Network Growth Incentives: Users can earn rewards by promoting and increasing engagement with the platform, contributing to its expansion and stability. The HTP token is built on the Binance Smart Chain, ensuring fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. As of November 2024, the token is trading on global exchanges, including Dex-Trade, providing accessibility to a wide audience. In summary, the HowToPay HTP token project aims to revolutionise digital payments by offering a comprehensive solution that integrates seamless transactions, cost savings, and user engagement incentives within a secure and efficient ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HTP to AUD
A$0.00342468
|1 HTP to GBP
￡0.00171234
|1 HTP to EUR
€0.00205058
|1 HTP to USD
$0.002114
|1 HTP to MYR
RM0.00949186
|1 HTP to TRY
₺0.0748356
|1 HTP to JPY
¥0.33331438
|1 HTP to RUB
₽0.21484582
|1 HTP to INR
₹0.18216338
|1 HTP to IDR
Rp34.65573216
|1 HTP to PHP
₱0.124726
|1 HTP to EGP
￡E.0.106757
|1 HTP to BRL
R$0.01293768
|1 HTP to CAD
C$0.00304416
|1 HTP to BDT
৳0.25902842
|1 HTP to NGN
₦3.29282982
|1 HTP to UAH
₴0.08978158
|1 HTP to VES
Bs0.112042
|1 HTP to PKR
Rs0.59132808
|1 HTP to KZT
₸1.12088508
|1 HTP to THB
฿0.07331352
|1 HTP to TWD
NT$0.06999454
|1 HTP to CHF
Fr0.00192374
|1 HTP to HKD
HK$0.01644692
|1 HTP to MAD
.د.م0.02133026