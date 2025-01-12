Hokkaido Inu Token Price (HINU)
The live price of Hokkaido Inu Token (HINU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hokkaido Inu Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.06 USD
- Hokkaido Inu Token price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HINU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HINU price information.
During today, the price change of Hokkaido Inu Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hokkaido Inu Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hokkaido Inu Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hokkaido Inu Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+40.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hokkaido Inu Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
+0.07%
-10.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
About HE MAY BE OLD BUT HE IS WISE AS HELL! Just as an old man, their bloodline is infused with knowledge and intelligence. WHY HOKKAIDO INU OF ALL DOGS? IT'S SUCH AN EASY ANSWER! First of all, it’s because it’s the oldest bloodline of the Japanese dogs. That should tell you something. Second of all, because of the amazing team behind it. No great mind can evolve without the propper help!
