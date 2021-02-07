โทเคโนมิกส์ Hoge Finance (HOGE)

What is HOGE? HOGE, formerly known as Hoge.Finance or Hogecoin, describes itself as a community-driven DeFi auto-staking ERC-20 token with a capped and deflationary supply. HOGE was fair-launched on February 7, 2021 with no tokens allocated to the team. Initial HOGE supply was 1,000,000,000,000 with half (500 billion) permanently burned at launch.

Deflationary Cryptocurrency A 2% tax is levied on every HOGE transaction that takes place. 1% of that tax is sent to the burn wallet and permanently removed from the supply. The other 1% is redistributed to all wallets holding HOGE outside of exchanges.

HOGE launched with the intention of simply being a deflationary “Doge but DeFi”. However, a team of HOGE founders with a larger vision stewarded the project toward a more philanthropic and utilitarian roadmap.

HOGE is one of the first DeFi memecoins to successfully complete a Certik audit. No critical, major, or medium findings were found. As of this writing the skynet security score is 90. https://www.certik.org/projects/hogefinance

HOGE has begun minting NFT's for holders as well as sponsoring eSports and Rally Racing Trucks.

In May a Swiss verein non-profit DAO hybrid was created to enact community approved actions for the token also to sign contracts and business agreements going forward with Centralized Exchange’s. HOGE has implemented a non-profit partnership initiative including a Twitter campaign called #HogeSavesTheAnimals through which the community nominates charitable causes for HOGE to support. Under this and related initiatives HOGE has raised over $20,000 for animals. The HOGE team looks to it’s HogeGameLabs to explore dApp games development later in 2021.

Articles about HOGE https://coinpedia.org/price-analysis/hoge-finance-and-meme-price-analysis/ https://www.prweb.com/releases/who_let_the_crypto_dogs_out_hoge_the_king_of_defi_made_easy/prweb17885931.htm https://jessejrogers.medium.com/can-hoge-become-heir-to-doge-496079b3c624 https://marketrealist.com/p/where-can-i-buy-hoge-crypto/

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Hoge Finance (HOGE)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Hoge Finance (HOGE) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
อุปทานรวม:
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
โทเคโนมิกส์ Hoge Finance (HOGE): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Hoge Finance (HOGE) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นHOGE สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น HOGE ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ HOGE แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น HOGEกัน!

