โทเคโนมิกส์ Hoge Finance (HOGE)
ข้อมูล Hoge Finance (HOGE)
What is HOGE? HOGE, formerly known as Hoge.Finance or Hogecoin, describes itself as a community-driven DeFi auto-staking ERC-20 token with a capped and deflationary supply. HOGE was fair-launched on February 7, 2021 with no tokens allocated to the team. Initial HOGE supply was 1,000,000,000,000 with half (500 billion) permanently burned at launch.
Deflationary Cryptocurrency A 2% tax is levied on every HOGE transaction that takes place. 1% of that tax is sent to the burn wallet and permanently removed from the supply. The other 1% is redistributed to all wallets holding HOGE outside of exchanges.
HOGE launched with the intention of simply being a deflationary “Doge but DeFi”. However, a team of HOGE founders with a larger vision stewarded the project toward a more philanthropic and utilitarian roadmap.
HOGE is one of the first DeFi memecoins to successfully complete a Certik audit. No critical, major, or medium findings were found. As of this writing the skynet security score is 90. https://www.certik.org/projects/hogefinance
HOGE has begun minting NFT's for holders as well as sponsoring eSports and Rally Racing Trucks.
In May a Swiss verein non-profit DAO hybrid was created to enact community approved actions for the token also to sign contracts and business agreements going forward with Centralized Exchange’s. HOGE has implemented a non-profit partnership initiative including a Twitter campaign called #HogeSavesTheAnimals through which the community nominates charitable causes for HOGE to support. Under this and related initiatives HOGE has raised over $20,000 for animals. The HOGE team looks to it’s HogeGameLabs to explore dApp games development later in 2021.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Hoge Finance (HOGE)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Hoge Finance (HOGE) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Hoge Finance (HOGE): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Hoge Finance (HOGE) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นHOGE สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น HOGE ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ HOGE แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น HOGEกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน