HNC Coin Price (HNC)
The live price of HNC Coin (HNC) today is 0.00599596 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 496.83K USD. HNC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HNC Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 46.43 USD
- HNC Coin price change within the day is -8.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 82.86M USD
During today, the price change of HNC Coin to USD was $ -0.000579831894156656.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HNC Coin to USD was $ -0.0028149377.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HNC Coin to USD was $ -0.0045428594.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HNC Coin to USD was $ -0.007356890769074375.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000579831894156656
|-8.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0028149377
|-46.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0045428594
|-75.76%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007356890769074375
|-55.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of HNC Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
-8.81%
-7.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was established in 2015. First block was generated on Feb 8th, 2015. The initial blockchain was fork of Litecoin and after the last hard fork on July 2021 it became fork of Dash Coin, focusing on maximizing safety and speed of transactions. Who are the founders of HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was founded by a team of Greek highly experienced blockchain developers. In 2020 new developers have joined the team and it is scheduled for more entries for the next couple of years to develop HNC’s Coin Ecosystem. What makes HNC Coin unique? • Unlike most digital currencies, the HNC is designed to be a dual-purpose currency. That is, to exist as a means of payment on the one hand but also to be treated as an innovative investment solution on the other. Also provide a complete payment ecosystem and integration its use into it. • After hard fork on 17th July 2021, HNC Coin became fork of Dash Coin, X11 algo and supports instant send option for up to 1,000 HNC Coins within 1,3’’ and private send as well. Where can you buy HNC Coin? • Currently HNC Coin is traded at: - P2PB2B (https://p2pb2b.io) - GokuMarket (https://gokumarket.com/) - HNC Revolution (https://hnc-revolution.com/) - Finexbox (https://www.finexbox.com/) - Xeggex (www.xeggex.com) • More exchanges will be added in the future How many HNC Coins are there in Circulation? • Coin structure is as follows: - Total supply is: 100M - Circulating supply: 93M - Locked in life to Master Nodes: 10M (1m/Master Node) - Tradeable coins: 83M - Coins available for mining: 7M How is the HNC Coin network secured? - HNC’s Coin network consists of 10 Master nodes (each master node requires 1M coins). Coins of all ten (10) Master nodes are locked in life from HNC’s team to protect the network. More Master nodes are about to be added soon. - A master node has a full copy of the HNC blockchain and performs tasks such as block validation, Private Send, and Instant Send, (Private Send is a function that enhances user’s privacy by obscuring the origin of funds and with Instant Send the user can instantly send to another wallet up to 1.000 HNC Coins). The master nodes will receive payments for the above-mentioned services.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HNC to AUD
A$0.0095335764
|1 HNC to GBP
￡0.0047368084
|1 HNC to EUR
€0.005696162
|1 HNC to USD
$0.00599596
|1 HNC to MYR
RM0.02698182
|1 HNC to TRY
₺0.2109978324
|1 HNC to JPY
¥0.9380079824
|1 HNC to RUB
₽0.6172241224
|1 HNC to INR
₹0.5092968424
|1 HNC to IDR
Rp96.7090187188
|1 HNC to PHP
₱0.3527423268
|1 HNC to EGP
￡E.0.3050744448
|1 HNC to BRL
R$0.0364554368
|1 HNC to CAD
C$0.0085742228
|1 HNC to BDT
৳0.7135791996
|1 HNC to NGN
₦9.2672958164
|1 HNC to UAH
₴0.2504512492
|1 HNC to VES
Bs0.30579396
|1 HNC to PKR
Rs1.6622599908
|1 HNC to KZT
₸3.1359470396
|1 HNC to THB
฿0.2045221956
|1 HNC to TWD
NT$0.1956481748
|1 HNC to CHF
Fr0.0053364044
|1 HNC to HKD
HK$0.0465886092
|1 HNC to MAD
.د.م0.0600795192