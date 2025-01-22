Hitmakr Price (HMKR)
The live price of Hitmakr (HMKR) today is 0.00120649 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HMKR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hitmakr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.44K USD
- Hitmakr price change within the day is +3.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Hitmakr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hitmakr to USD was $ -0.0006360186.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hitmakr to USD was $ +0.0005112567.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hitmakr to USD was $ +0.00080675842858646067.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.86%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006360186
|-52.71%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005112567
|+42.38%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00080675842858646067
|+201.83%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hitmakr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
+3.86%
-24.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hitmakr is a groundbreaking web3 audio platform token developed on ethereum blockchain to revolutionize the music industry by prioritizing artists' rights, transparency, and fair compensation. Our mission is to empower musicians and content creators, allowing them to take control of their work, maximize revenue, and build a sustainable career in the digital age. Hitmakr is focused on generating value through gating, ownership and licensing. We aim to create a place where creators can generate value through creating audio that their communities can truly own and use.
