HEX Price (HEX)
The live price of HEX (HEX) today is 0.00351147 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 589.12K USD
- HEX price change within the day is +13.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.
During today, the price change of HEX to USD was $ +0.00043024.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HEX to USD was $ -0.0011655885.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HEX to USD was $ +0.0009226278.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HEX to USD was $ +0.0009440756584259382.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00043024
|+13.96%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011655885
|-33.19%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009226278
|+26.27%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0009440756584259382
|+36.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of HEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.78%
+13.96%
+52.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched on December 2, 2019 by Richard Heart and team, HEX is the first certificate of deposit on the blockchain, essentially time deposits that gain interest, HEX is an ERC20 Token that runs over the Ethereum network
