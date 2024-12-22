Hedgy the hedgehog Price (HEDGY)
The live price of Hedgy the hedgehog (HEDGY) today is 0.01940447 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.39M USD. HEDGY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hedgy the hedgehog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.19K USD
- Hedgy the hedgehog price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 71.45M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HEDGY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HEDGY price information.
During today, the price change of Hedgy the hedgehog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hedgy the hedgehog to USD was $ +0.0064344155.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hedgy the hedgehog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hedgy the hedgehog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0064344155
|+33.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hedgy the hedgehog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hedgy the hedgehog is the world's first meme coin that also rescues animals. Hedgy utilises protocol revenue to adopt animals via charitable organisations such as wildlife aid UK. Hedgy leverages the power of v3,3 dex's allowing liquidity provision to generate income for both the protocol and our users. Hedgy is managed by a team of well-known members of the Fantom Chain ecosystem. Hedgy has been designed to allow for easy migration to the new Fantom chain called Sonic.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HEDGY to AUD
A$0.0308531073
|1 HEDGY to GBP
￡0.0153295313
|1 HEDGY to EUR
€0.0184342465
|1 HEDGY to USD
$0.01940447
|1 HEDGY to MYR
RM0.087320115
|1 HEDGY to TRY
₺0.6828432993
|1 HEDGY to JPY
¥3.0356352868
|1 HEDGY to RUB
₽1.9974961418
|1 HEDGY to INR
₹1.6482156818
|1 HEDGY to IDR
Rp312.9752787641
|1 HEDGY to PHP
₱1.1415649701
|1 HEDGY to EGP
￡E.0.9872994336
|1 HEDGY to BRL
R$0.1179791776
|1 HEDGY to CAD
C$0.0277483921
|1 HEDGY to BDT
৳2.3093259747
|1 HEDGY to NGN
₦29.9913547873
|1 HEDGY to UAH
₴0.8105247119
|1 HEDGY to VES
Bs0.98962797
|1 HEDGY to PKR
Rs5.3795012181
|1 HEDGY to KZT
₸10.1487318547
|1 HEDGY to THB
฿0.6618864717
|1 HEDGY to TWD
NT$0.6331678561
|1 HEDGY to CHF
Fr0.0172699783
|1 HEDGY to HKD
HK$0.1507727319
|1 HEDGY to MAD
.د.م0.1944327894