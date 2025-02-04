HedgewaterDAO Price ($HWTR)
The live price of HedgewaterDAO ($HWTR) today is 0.063411 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.80M USD. $HWTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HedgewaterDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.29M USD
- HedgewaterDAO price change within the day is +46.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 107.20M USD
During today, the price change of HedgewaterDAO to USD was $ +0.02015511.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HedgewaterDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HedgewaterDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HedgewaterDAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02015511
|+46.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HedgewaterDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.62%
+46.60%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hedgewater is the 1st on-chain Ai investment DAO focused on Hyperliquid ecosystem. We are committed to deploying capital in innovative project and long-term builder on Hyperliquid ecosystem. We leverage AI agents to drive both research and execution, ensuring a transparent and data-driven investment approach. Our fund is supported by a team of industry pioneers, who played a key role in shaping the foundations of DeFi, as well as experience investors in liquid markets. We are strategically aligned with Hyperliquid's position as an emerging leader in community-driven blockchains and a compelling successor to Binance.
