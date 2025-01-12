HBARX Logo

HBARX (HBARX) Live Price Chart

$0.372964
$0.372964$0.372964
+2.90%(1D)

Price of HBARX (HBARX) Today

The live price of HBARX (HBARX) today is 0.372964 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HBARX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HBARX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 91.55K USD
- HBARX price change within the day is +3.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the HBARX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HBARX price information.

HBARX (HBARX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of HBARX to USD was $ +0.01084753.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HBARX to USD was $ -0.0081053282.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HBARX to USD was $ +1.4847159771.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HBARX to USD was $ +0.3056183397897539.

Periodเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
Today$ +0.01084753+3.00%
30 Days$ -0.0081053282-2.17%
60 Days$ +1.4847159771+398.09%
90 Days$ +0.3056183397897539+453.81%

HBARX (HBARX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of HBARX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.362116
$ 0.362116$ 0.362116

$ 0.384343
$ 0.384343$ 0.384343

$ 0.500497
$ 0.500497$ 0.500497

-0.22%

+3.00%

-6.88%

HBARX (HBARX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 91.55K
$ 91.55K$ 91.55K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is HBARX (HBARX)

HBARX represents a user's share of the total HBAR pool deposited with Stader. As soon as a user deposits HBAR on the Stader smart contract, they receive newly minted HBARX, based on the exchange rate at the time of staking. As the HBAR rewards get added, the value of HBARX increases (w.r.t. HBAR)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HBARX (HBARX)

Disclaimer

HBARX to Local Currencies

1 HBARX to AUD
A$0.60420168
1 HBARX to GBP
0.30210084
1 HBARX to EUR
0.36177508
1 HBARX to USD
$0.372964
1 HBARX to MYR
RM1.67460836
1 HBARX to TRY
13.2029256
1 HBARX to JPY
¥58.80523388
1 HBARX to RUB
37.90433132
1 HBARX to INR
32.13830788
1 HBARX to IDR
Rp6,114.16295616
1 HBARX to PHP
22.004876
1 HBARX to EGP
￡E.18.834682
1 HBARX to BRL
R$2.28253968
1 HBARX to CAD
C$0.53706816
1 HBARX to BDT
45.69927892
1 HBARX to NGN
580.93991532
1 HBARX to UAH
15.83978108
1 HBARX to VES
Bs19.767092
1 HBARX to PKR
Rs104.32549008
1 HBARX to KZT
197.75297208
1 HBARX to THB
฿12.93439152
1 HBARX to TWD
NT$12.34883804
1 HBARX to CHF
Fr0.33939724
1 HBARX to HKD
HK$2.90165992
1 HBARX to MAD
.د.م3.76320676