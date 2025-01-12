Happy Birthday Coin Price (HBDC)
The live price of Happy Birthday Coin (HBDC) today is 0.00592214 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HBDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Happy Birthday Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 687.25 USD
- Happy Birthday Coin price change within the day is +0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HBDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HBDC price information.
During today, the price change of Happy Birthday Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Happy Birthday Coin to USD was $ +0.0066881451.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Happy Birthday Coin to USD was $ +0.0109315076.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Happy Birthday Coin to USD was $ +0.0039805434577453445.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.23%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0066881451
|+112.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0109315076
|+184.59%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0039805434577453445
|+205.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Happy Birthday Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+0.23%
+18.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Happy-birthday-coin is the digital password currency used by everyone to celebrate each other's birthdays. On the happy birthday platform, users can communicate with friends all over the world, send celebration messages to friends who are about to have a birthday, and send out happy birthday coins as a gift. The currency received as a birthday gift can be used in franchise stores in various countries. You can get the currency accepted as a gift through the happy-birthday-coin platform.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HBDC to AUD
A$0.0095938668
|1 HBDC to GBP
￡0.0047969334
|1 HBDC to EUR
€0.0057444758
|1 HBDC to USD
$0.00592214
|1 HBDC to MYR
RM0.0265904086
|1 HBDC to TRY
₺0.209643756
|1 HBDC to JPY
¥0.9337438138
|1 HBDC to RUB
₽0.6018670882
|1 HBDC to INR
₹0.5103108038
|1 HBDC to IDR
Rp97.0842467616
|1 HBDC to PHP
₱0.34940626
|1 HBDC to EGP
￡E.0.29906807
|1 HBDC to BRL
R$0.0362434968
|1 HBDC to CAD
C$0.0085278816
|1 HBDC to BDT
৳0.7256398142
|1 HBDC to NGN
₦9.2245029282
|1 HBDC to UAH
₴0.2515132858
|1 HBDC to VES
Bs0.31387342
|1 HBDC to PKR
Rs1.6565410008
|1 HBDC to KZT
₸3.1400370708
|1 HBDC to THB
฿0.2053798152
|1 HBDC to TWD
NT$0.1960820554
|1 HBDC to CHF
Fr0.0053891474
|1 HBDC to HKD
HK$0.0460742492
|1 HBDC to MAD
.د.م0.0597543926