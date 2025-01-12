Halving Price (HALVING)
The live price of Halving (HALVING) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HALVING to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Halving Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.59 USD
- Halving price change within the day is +1.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HALVING to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HALVING price information.
During today, the price change of Halving to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Halving to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Halving to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Halving to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.68%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-10.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Halving: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.11%
-9.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$Halving is a memecoin inspired by the Halving occurring every 4 years. The Bitcoin Halving represents to the entire crypto sphere the eagerly anticipated beginning of each bull cycle, where Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin ninja dev team is metaphorically cutting slices of Bitcoin. Our token, $HALVING, encapsulates the excitement and momentum of this event, aiming to bring the spirit of the Halving to a broader audience.
