Hall of Legends Price (HOL)
The live price of Hall of Legends (HOL) today is 0.133349 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.69M USD. HOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hall of Legends Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 68.94K USD
- Hall of Legends price change within the day is +6.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 140.00M USD
During today, the price change of Hall of Legends to USD was $ +0.00851339.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hall of Legends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hall of Legends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hall of Legends to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00851339
|+6.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hall of Legends: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.49%
+6.82%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hall of Legends is a celebrity fan engagement platform leveraging the collective power of celebrities to support social causes globally. Celebrities will be from multiple fields such as sports, music etc.. Hall of Legends initially will organize events with the onboarded celebrities whereby token holders can participate and engage with their favorite celebrities. All proceeds of the event will be donated to charity for social causes. Further, a marketplace fan engagement platform will be created such that fans can pay with tokens for experience with their favorite celebrities
