Half Pizza Price (PIZA)
The live price of Half Pizza (PIZA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PIZA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Half Pizza Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.37K USD
- Half Pizza price change within the day is -2.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PIZA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PIZA price information.
During today, the price change of Half Pizza to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Half Pizza to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Half Pizza to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Half Pizza to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-20.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Half Pizza: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.16%
-2.78%
-16.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Half Pizza is a decentralized reward autonomous community of BSC. Any good ecology, model, and product that conforms to the underlying logic of the blockchain may be used by us as a community building section. We have our own complete ecological framework. 10 billion is issued, the initial 8.5 billion PIZA and 120 BNB add liquidity and have been locked up, 5% community construction, 5% project function dividends, 5% airdrop and team building. 4% of the profit of each sector is used for holding currency rewards, 3% for liquidity mining rewards, 2% for burning, and 1% for referral rewards. The design is based on liquidity mining rewards other than the pancakeswap exchange, issuing 1,000 sub-tokens, and users who add liquidity get the sub-token SWET, which is the number of BNB tokens at the beginning of adding multiplied by the total number of seconds to end the withdrawal of tokens. When the 3% liquidity bonus pool of the project's profit meets 10 million PIZA, it will be issued in accordance with the proportion of SWET currency holdings. Use sector profit to support independent ecological mining rewards with own liquidity. At present, the BTC quiz section project has been launched. The NFT section was launched in early September. Based on 1 million oil paintings a year in Shenzhen Oil Painting Village, China, the NFT art auction combines the physical art and the value of the NFT. After the auction, buyers can choose to let the sellers Burn the painting or send the original painting, and the two parties will confirm the transaction once again. At the same time, setting up is the function of investing in paintings. Investors can invest in the auctioned paintings and share the auction profits at the same time.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PIZA to AUD
A$--
|1 PIZA to GBP
￡--
|1 PIZA to EUR
€--
|1 PIZA to USD
$--
|1 PIZA to MYR
RM--
|1 PIZA to TRY
₺--
|1 PIZA to JPY
¥--
|1 PIZA to RUB
₽--
|1 PIZA to INR
₹--
|1 PIZA to IDR
Rp--
|1 PIZA to PHP
₱--
|1 PIZA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PIZA to BRL
R$--
|1 PIZA to CAD
C$--
|1 PIZA to BDT
৳--
|1 PIZA to NGN
₦--
|1 PIZA to UAH
₴--
|1 PIZA to VES
Bs--
|1 PIZA to PKR
Rs--
|1 PIZA to KZT
₸--
|1 PIZA to THB
฿--
|1 PIZA to TWD
NT$--
|1 PIZA to CHF
Fr--
|1 PIZA to HKD
HK$--
|1 PIZA to MAD
.د.م--