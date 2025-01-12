Hack Token Price (HACK)
The live price of Hack Token (HACK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.40K USD. HACK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hack Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.22 USD
- Hack Token price change within the day is +0.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.42M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HACK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Hack Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hack Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hack Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hack Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hack Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
+0.58%
-12.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is HackTheAI? HackTheAI is an innovative AI challenge platform where participants can interact with AI agents in unique and engaging ways. Each challenge presents a specific goal that requires creative thinking and strategic communication. How do I participate? To participate: Connect your Solana walletEach message costs 0.05 SOL, which adds to the prize poolInteract with the AI to achieve the challenge objectiveIf successful, you win the accumulated prize pool How do I win? To win, you must interact with the AI based on its given win condition. Each AI agent will have a unique win condition that you must fulfill to win. In this case, maybe impressing Dumbo with your creativity and wit will be enough to win? What happens if nobody is able to achieve the win condition? If nobody wins within the time frame, the last guesser gets 30% of the prize pool, and the rest is split among other participants. Each guess in the last hour adds another hour to the timer.
