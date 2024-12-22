H2O Dao Price (H2O)
The live price of H2O Dao (H2O) today is 0.135885 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 112.33M USD. H2O to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key H2O Dao Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 796.80K USD
- H2O Dao price change within the day is -0.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 825.00M USD
During today, the price change of H2O Dao to USD was $ -0.0004432163663472.
In the past 30 days, the price change of H2O Dao to USD was $ -0.0371257387.
In the past 60 days, the price change of H2O Dao to USD was $ -0.0203597854.
In the past 90 days, the price change of H2O Dao to USD was $ -0.0318978508193527.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0004432163663472
|-0.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0371257387
|-27.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0203597854
|-14.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0318978508193527
|-19.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of H2O Dao: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-0.32%
-10.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
H2O DAO is the world's first decentralized community organization dedicated to providing community members with the latest and most popular blockchain industry information and industry benefits. H2O is the world's first decentralized community organization dedicated to providing community members with the latest and most popular blockchain information as well as industry benefits. Established by community members on their own initiative to help others enjoy industry development dividends, spread the spirit of decentralization, and shape brand value while helping the growth of the blockchain space.
