โทเคโนมิกส์ Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS)
ข้อมูล Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS)
What Is Gunstar Metaverse? Gunstar Metaverse is a massively multiplayer online role-playing (RPG) and turn-based strategy NFT Game that gives you the real value of enjoyment and excitement in gaming and the real value provided through the blockchain platform.
Gunstar Metaverse is a cyber-prone game for professional gamers or any kinds of users to test their skills and corporate with their correspondents in an attempt to create the “ultimate-high” shoot, or even have the golden opportunities to engage in so-called whirlwind intellectual games to gain unforgettable victory.
"What Is Gunstar Metaverse? Gunstar Metaverse is a massively multiplayer online role-playing (RPG) and turn-based strategy NFT Game that gives you the real value of enjoyment and excitement in gaming and the real value provided through the blockchain platform.
Gunstar Metaverse is a cyber-prone game for professional gamers or any kinds of users to test their skills and corporate with their correspondents in an attempt to create the “ultimate-high” shoot, or even have the golden opportunities to engage in so-called whirlwind intellectual games to gain unforgettable victory.
Gunstar Metaverse and Fantasy StarWorld will also imbue players with the experience of reality-based adventures, something that goes beyond what a mere tactic game usually offers. Enthusiasm, thrilling anticipation while playing are core to allure customers’ interest."
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นGSTS สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น GSTS ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ GSTS แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น GSTSกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา GSTS
อยากรู้ว่า GSTS จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา GSTS ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน