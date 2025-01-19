GuardAI Price (GUARDAI)
The live price of GuardAI (GUARDAI) today is 0.01638048 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GUARDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GuardAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 158.15 USD
- GuardAI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GUARDAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GUARDAI price information.
During today, the price change of GuardAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GuardAI to USD was $ -0.0029683772.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GuardAI to USD was $ +0.0008714349.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GuardAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0029683772
|-18.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008714349
|+5.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GuardAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-6.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GuardAI Ecosystem BuyGuard is your one-stop Free-To-Use Web 3 Telegram solution for crypto groups, offering Safety Scans, Real Time Buy Messages, Competitions, and customizable features - supporting ETH, BSC and SOL.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GUARDAI to AUD
A$0.0263725728
|1 GUARDAI to GBP
￡0.0134319936
|1 GUARDAI to EUR
€0.0158890656
|1 GUARDAI to USD
$0.01638048
|1 GUARDAI to MYR
RM0.07371216
|1 GUARDAI to TRY
₺0.5803604064
|1 GUARDAI to JPY
¥2.5597776096
|1 GUARDAI to RUB
₽1.6788353952
|1 GUARDAI to INR
₹1.4182219584
|1 GUARDAI to IDR
Rp268.5324160512
|1 GUARDAI to PHP
₱0.959077104
|1 GUARDAI to EGP
￡E.0.825576192
|1 GUARDAI to BRL
R$0.099920928
|1 GUARDAI to CAD
C$0.0235878912
|1 GUARDAI to BDT
৳1.99022832
|1 GUARDAI to NGN
₦25.5147270624
|1 GUARDAI to UAH
₴0.6897820128
|1 GUARDAI to VES
Bs0.88454592
|1 GUARDAI to PKR
Rs4.5665502144
|1 GUARDAI to KZT
₸8.6944311744
|1 GUARDAI to THB
฿0.5633247072
|1 GUARDAI to TWD
NT$0.5387539872
|1 GUARDAI to CHF
Fr0.0149062368
|1 GUARDAI to HKD
HK$0.1274401344
|1 GUARDAI to MAD
.د.م0.1644600192