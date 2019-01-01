โทเคโนมิกส์ Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO)
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto
NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space.
At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market.
From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision.
The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นNORDO สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น NORDO ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ NORDO แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น NORDOกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา NORDO
อยากรู้ว่า NORDO จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา NORDO ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน