Greenland Rare Bear ราคา (NORDO)
ราคาสดของ Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) วันนี้คือ 0.00176067 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 1.76M USD ราคา NORDO เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด Greenland Rare Bear หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ -- USD
- Greenland Rare Bearการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น +0.35%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 999.98M USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา NORDO เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา NORDO ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Greenland Rare Bear เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Greenland Rare Bear เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ +0.0053136390
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Greenland Rare Bear เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Greenland Rare Bear เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|+0.35%
|30 วัน
|$ +0.0053136390
|+301.80%
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ Greenland Rare Bear: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
-0.69%
+0.35%
+94.87%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space. At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market. From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision. The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
|1 NORDO เป็น VND
₫45.14533947
|1 NORDO เป็น AUD
A$0.0027818586
|1 NORDO เป็น GBP
￡0.0013381092
|1 NORDO เป็น EUR
€0.0015493896
|1 NORDO เป็น USD
$0.00176067
