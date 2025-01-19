Green Bitcoin Price (GBTC)
The live price of Green Bitcoin (GBTC) today is 0.13629 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Green Bitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 115.85K USD
- Green Bitcoin price change within the day is -10.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Green Bitcoin to USD was $ -0.0160705984441869.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Green Bitcoin to USD was $ -0.0380116762.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Green Bitcoin to USD was $ -0.0449451301.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Green Bitcoin to USD was $ -0.0475809124780421.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0160705984441869
|-10.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0380116762
|-27.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0449451301
|-32.97%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0475809124780421
|-25.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Green Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.52%
-10.54%
-4.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Green Bitcoin – The Eco-Friendly Alternative ##What is Green Bitcoin ($GBTC)? Green Bitcoin is a new cryptocurrency that allows holders to stake their tokens utilizing the revolutionary Gamified Green Staking mechanic. During the presale, Green Bitcoin can be staked for large rewards, and once the token is launched after the presale, holders can predict the price of Bitcoin for even MORE rewards. ##Is Green Bitcoin Eco-Friendly? Yes! Green Bitcoin utilizes 10,000 times LESS energy than traditional Bitcoin. Green Bitcoin is on the energy-efficient Ethereum Blockchain which reduces the energy consumption of $GBTC to almost zero. If you care about the planet, then Green Bitcoin is for you.
