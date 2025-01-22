Gram Platinum Price (GRAMP)
The live price of Gram Platinum (GRAMP) today is 34.47 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GRAMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gram Platinum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.85K USD
- Gram Platinum price change within the day is -0.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Gram Platinum to USD was $ -0.16692904104051.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gram Platinum to USD was $ +0.3371476230.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gram Platinum to USD was $ +0.0518290920.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gram Platinum to USD was $ -0.48159533554211.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.16692904104051
|-0.48%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3371476230
|+0.98%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0518290920
|+0.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.48159533554211
|-1.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gram Platinum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-0.48%
-1.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in November 2022, Gram Platinum Token (GRAMP) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of platinum. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by platinum on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of platinum. For every GRAMP created, an equivalent amount of physical platinum is held as collateral in the company's reserves. GRAMP provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike platinum transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for GRAMP transactions. GRAMP transactions are executed instantly and any amount of GRAMP tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions. GRAMP is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As the demand for GRAMP tokens increases, the Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of physical grams of platinum to its reserves for each GRAMP token upon the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between grams of platinum and GRAMP is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand. And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a pre-determined amount of GRAMP tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between GRAMP and the gram of platinum. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMP is always in equilibrium with the price of the physical gram of platinum.
|1 GRAMP to AUD
A$54.8073
|1 GRAMP to GBP
￡27.576
|1 GRAMP to EUR
€32.7465
|1 GRAMP to USD
$34.47
|1 GRAMP to MYR
RM153.0468
|1 GRAMP to TRY
₺1,228.8555
|1 GRAMP to JPY
¥5,370.7707
|1 GRAMP to RUB
₽3,408.0489
|1 GRAMP to INR
₹2,978.208
|1 GRAMP to IDR
Rp555,967.6641
|1 GRAMP to PHP
₱2,012.3586
|1 GRAMP to EGP
￡E.1,734.5304
|1 GRAMP to BRL
R$207.8541
|1 GRAMP to CAD
C$49.2921
|1 GRAMP to BDT
৳4,173.9723
|1 GRAMP to NGN
₦53,441.5986
|1 GRAMP to UAH
₴1,452.2211
|1 GRAMP to VES
Bs1,895.85
|1 GRAMP to PKR
Rs9,558.8757
|1 GRAMP to KZT
₸17,962.317
|1 GRAMP to THB
฿1,166.1201
|1 GRAMP to TWD
NT$1,128.2031
|1 GRAMP to CHF
Fr31.023
|1 GRAMP to HKD
HK$268.1766
|1 GRAMP to MAD
.د.م344.0106