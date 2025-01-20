Graffiti Price (GRAF)
The live price of Graffiti (GRAF) today is 0.00248726 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GRAF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Graffiti Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 244.26 USD
- Graffiti price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Graffiti to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Graffiti to USD was $ -0.0018631024.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Graffiti to USD was $ -0.0021924687.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Graffiti to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0018631024
|-74.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021924687
|-88.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Graffiti: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-16.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Normies' Gateway to Heroglyphs! No need for solo staking capabilities simply delegate your ETH and unlock exclusive token mining rewards. How It Works: 1) Delegate your ETH to Graffiti 2) Access mined tokens reserved for Complete Validators/Solo Stakers 3) Unlock rewards in new tokens. Share protocol revenue Graffiti is creating a new economy that rewards normies. Power in the hands of the people!
