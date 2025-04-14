Grade ราคา (GRD)
ราคาสดของ Grade (GRD) วันนี้คือ 92.8 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 0.00 USD ราคา GRD เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด Grade หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ $ 379.78K USD
- Gradeการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น -3.49%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 0.00 USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา GRD เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา GRD ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Grade เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -3.35601513583997
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Grade เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -15.0564659200
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Grade เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Grade เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ -3.35601513583997
|-3.49%
|30 วัน
|$ -15.0564659200
|-16.22%
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ Grade: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
-0.52%
-3.49%
-1.86%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
Grade is a utility token at the forefront of cybersecurity and blockchain innovation. Empowering a community of bug bounty enthusiasts, coders, and security advocates, Grade is on a mission to make Web3 a safer place for all. Grade stands out in the blockchain and cybersecurity landscape due to its unique combination of features and values. Here are some aspects that make Grade unique: Community-Driven Approach: Grade is built on a strong community of like-minded individuals, including hackers, coders, users, and enthusiasts. This collective effort fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, where the community actively contributes to enhancing blockchain security. Focus on Web3 Security: Grade is specifically dedicated to making Web3 a safer place. With a targeted focus on blockchain security and protection against phishing and other security issues, Gradecoin addresses critical concerns in the decentralized ecosystem. Bug Bounty Program: Grade's bug bounty program plays a significant role in its distinctiveness. By incentivizing participants who discover vulnerabilities, the platform encourages experts to actively contribute to the identification and resolution of potential threats. Utility Token for Cybersecurity: As a utility token, Grade serves a practical purpose within the cybersecurity domain. It enables users to participate in the bug bounty program, access services, and fuel the ecosystem, making it a valuable and practical asset. Passionate Founders and Team: The driving force behind Grade is its passionate and dedicated founders and team members. Their commitment to the mission of creating a secure Web3 and protecting users from security risks sets Grade apart. Empowering Decentralized Security: Grade empowers the community to actively participate in decentralized security measures. It enables individuals to contribute to the project's success, reinforcing the core principles of decentralization. Innovation and Continuous Improvement: Grade embraces innovation and continuous improvement to stay ahead of emerging threats and challenges in the cybersecurity space. This commitment to progress makes Gradecoin dynamic and adaptive.
|1 GRD เป็น VND
₫2,379,484.8
|1 GRD เป็น AUD
A$147.552
|1 GRD เป็น GBP
￡70.528
|1 GRD เป็น EUR
€81.664
|1 GRD เป็น USD
$92.8
|1 GRD เป็น MYR
RM410.176
|1 GRD เป็น TRY
₺3,524.544
|1 GRD เป็น JPY
¥13,357.632
|1 GRD เป็น RUB
₽7,746.016
|1 GRD เป็น INR
₹7,977.088
|1 GRD เป็น IDR
Rp1,546,666.048
|1 GRD เป็น KRW
₩131,817.76
|1 GRD เป็น PHP
₱5,306.304
|1 GRD เป็น EGP
￡E.4,771.776
|1 GRD เป็น BRL
R$543.808
|1 GRD เป็น CAD
C$128.064
|1 GRD เป็น BDT
৳11,252
|1 GRD เป็น NGN
₦147,535.296
|1 GRD เป็น UAH
₴3,833.568
|1 GRD เป็น VES
Bs6,588.8
|1 GRD เป็น PKR
Rs25,964.512
|1 GRD เป็น KZT
₸47,858.816
|1 GRD เป็น THB
฿3,115.296
|1 GRD เป็น TWD
NT$3,003.936
|1 GRD เป็น AED
د.إ340.576
|1 GRD เป็น CHF
Fr75.168
|1 GRD เป็น HKD
HK$719.2
|1 GRD เป็น MAD
.د.م861.184
|1 GRD เป็น MXN
$1,881.984