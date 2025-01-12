Gourmet Galaxy Price (GUM)
The live price of Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) today is 0.00714081 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.72K USD. GUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gourmet Galaxy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 174.40 USD
- Gourmet Galaxy price change within the day is -6.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.32M USD
During today, the price change of Gourmet Galaxy to USD was $ -0.000493191335304975.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gourmet Galaxy to USD was $ -0.0017140300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gourmet Galaxy to USD was $ -0.0015562567.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gourmet Galaxy to USD was $ +0.000818821736086875.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000493191335304975
|-6.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0017140300
|-24.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015562567
|-21.79%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000818821736086875
|+12.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gourmet Galaxy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-6.46%
-24.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
🤩 Excited to announce our second FalconPool Project: Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 😱 Introducing Gourmet Galaxy Don’t let the name fool you, Gourmet Galaxy isn't just food, it's a whole DeFi Ecosystem inside an NFT Gaming Experience. Gourmet Galaxy helps you to easily approach DeFi while enjoying a gaming experience. The best of all, the whole ecosystem revolves around $GUM tokens! With Gourmet Galaxy you can: 🔁 Swap: Trade with AMM using GUM Swap. ⏹ Liquidity Staking: Farm GUM using digital assets and earn an incredible APY! 🔂 Trading: Trade on a decentralized Trading Platform in a gamified experience. 🛄 Collect NFT's: Collect rare and Unique NFTs and exchange them for big money. ❇️ GUM Token GUM is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. GUM use cases include: 1️⃣ Governance: Including Staking, System Votes. 2️⃣ Content creation: Create your own special planets for sale. 3️⃣ Play Mini games related to Trading/Prediction Market. 4️⃣ Buy/sell items. 5️⃣ Revenue Sharing.
