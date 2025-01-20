What is gotEM (GOTEM)

Decentralized Crowdsourcing Platform for Investigations, Private Security and Humanitarian Missions In light of the political climate and the direction the world is taking, it is imperative that there is an outlet for transparency and global welfare. This requires a decentralized platform that cannot be shut down by any authority or special interest group. gotEMs platform brings this demand to reality. With its decentralized crowdsourcing DeFi platform enabling crowdsourcing and crowdfunding for private investigations, private security, and humanitarian missions. We are on the cusp of a global shift in how people perceive government, safety, money, resources, and the direction of our species. With a fully working prototype ready to launch this month. We anticipate that our movement will change the way people interact and go about their personal lives. Hopefully, it will change the world in a meaningful way that will impact future generations for hundreds of years.

