GoSleep ZZZ Price (ZZZ)
The live price of GoSleep ZZZ (ZZZ) today is 0.00631525 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZZZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GoSleep ZZZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.92K USD
- GoSleep ZZZ price change within the day is -12.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of GoSleep ZZZ to USD was $ -0.000886154151388286.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GoSleep ZZZ to USD was $ -0.0001736175.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GoSleep ZZZ to USD was $ -0.0018430735.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GoSleep ZZZ to USD was $ -0.0037976654270562.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000886154151388286
|-12.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001736175
|-2.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0018430735
|-29.18%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0037976654270562
|-37.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of GoSleep ZZZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.69%
-12.30%
-25.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? GoSleep is a HealthFi app on Arbitrum, focused on improving sleep quality for a healthier, more productive lifestyle. What makes your project unique? Our advanced AI-powered sleep tracking system offers personalized insights and recommendations to enhance sleep patterns. Users can earn in-game token $NGT and governance token $ZZZ by participating in sleep tracking, challenges, and community activities. Tokens can be used for premium features, exclusive NFTs, and marketplace trading. What can your token be used for? https://apps.apple.com/app/1662997344
