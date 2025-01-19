Gomdori Price (GOMD)
The live price of Gomdori (GOMD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GOMD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gomdori Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.78K USD
- Gomdori price change within the day is -11.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Gomdori to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gomdori to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gomdori to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gomdori to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gomdori: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.21%
-11.61%
-17.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The GOMDori project is based in the Southeast Asian Country with 2.5 million Users With commerce and fulfillment technology, we have a web3.0 concept called Buy To Earn and Sell To Earn with influencers and sellers. More than 600 brands in the beauty, household goods, health functional foods, and food sectors are already participating in the Gomdori project, and more than 3,000 influencers are participating as Gomdori sellers.
