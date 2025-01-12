GODZI Price (GDZ)
The live price of GODZI (GDZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GDZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GODZI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.34 USD
- GODZI price change within the day is +0.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GDZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GDZ price information.
During today, the price change of GODZI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GODZI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GODZI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GODZI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+10.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GODZI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+0.57%
+6.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GODZI - The funniest dinosaur of TON
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GDZ to AUD
A$--
|1 GDZ to GBP
￡--
|1 GDZ to EUR
€--
|1 GDZ to USD
$--
|1 GDZ to MYR
RM--
|1 GDZ to TRY
₺--
|1 GDZ to JPY
¥--
|1 GDZ to RUB
₽--
|1 GDZ to INR
₹--
|1 GDZ to IDR
Rp--
|1 GDZ to PHP
₱--
|1 GDZ to EGP
￡E.--
|1 GDZ to BRL
R$--
|1 GDZ to CAD
C$--
|1 GDZ to BDT
৳--
|1 GDZ to NGN
₦--
|1 GDZ to UAH
₴--
|1 GDZ to VES
Bs--
|1 GDZ to PKR
Rs--
|1 GDZ to KZT
₸--
|1 GDZ to THB
฿--
|1 GDZ to TWD
NT$--
|1 GDZ to CHF
Fr--
|1 GDZ to HKD
HK$--
|1 GDZ to MAD
.د.م--