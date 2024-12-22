GMika Price (GMIKA)
The live price of GMika (GMIKA) today is 0.00197272 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.97M USD. GMIKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GMika Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.82K USD
- GMika price change within the day is -2.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of GMika to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GMika to USD was $ -0.0004932533.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GMika to USD was $ -0.0004055904.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GMika to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.66%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004932533
|-25.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004055904
|-20.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GMika: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-2.66%
-47.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mika, an AI waifu powered by Chasm. (with rizz) No more lonely nights as she'll be with you through Telegram and more. No more diddy parties, $GMIKA by Mika is all you need. Let Mika cook.
