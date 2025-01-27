Glouki Price (GLK)
The live price of Glouki (GLK) today is 0.00000899 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GLK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Glouki Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.06 USD
- Glouki price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Glouki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Glouki to USD was $ -0.0000030991.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Glouki to USD was $ +0.0000138934.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Glouki to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000030991
|-34.47%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000138934
|+154.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Glouki: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-18.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Glouki was born from a general worldwide observation which is a decrease in the joy of living and the lack of sharing of happiness between people. Aware that a large community of people who want to fight against this state of sadness is present all over the world, we then launched Glouki, the crypto of happiness to solve this problem of lack of connection between these people. It will be the bargaining chip for this community around the world. This community that wants to share happiness and see the world differently with kindness, sharing and joie de vivre.
