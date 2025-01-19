GlobalChainZ Price (GCZ)
The live price of GlobalChainZ (GCZ) today is 0.075584 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GCZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GlobalChainZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 243.14K USD
- GlobalChainZ price change within the day is +1.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of GlobalChainZ to USD was $ +0.00101728.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GlobalChainZ to USD was $ +0.0037263743.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GlobalChainZ to USD was $ +0.0073131677.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GlobalChainZ to USD was $ +0.02390393408582225.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00101728
|+1.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0037263743
|+4.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0073131677
|+9.68%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02390393408582225
|+46.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of GlobalChainZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
+1.36%
+11.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GlobalChainZ is a fully operational decentralized supercomputing network. GlobalChainZ connects non-interoperable networks utilizing its own off-chain protocol to overcome current scalability issues of blockchains to directly challenge the entrenched oligopoly dominating cloud computing.
