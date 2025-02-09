GLI Price (GLI)
The live price of GLI (GLI) today is 0.03843249 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GLI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GLI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 152.79K USD
- GLI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GLI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLI price information.
During today, the price change of GLI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GLI to USD was $ -0.0293349508.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GLI to USD was $ -0.0325918699.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GLI to USD was $ -0.19629762909586367.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0293349508
|-76.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0325918699
|-84.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.19629762909586367
|-83.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of GLI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-67.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GLI, which started its journey as a MEME Token but has now evolved into a new LaunchPad platform, is a crypto asset named after one of the most famous cats in history. GLI is created with the mission to bring the unique intelligence and power of cats to the crypto world in this new phase. The general features of GLI are quite remarkable. It has a total supply limited to 200,000 and ownership of the contract has been relinquished. With its own bridge system, GLI can remain active on the Ethereum network, offering users a broader range of transaction opportunities. There are no team shares or marketing wallets, and the entire supply is in circulation. The new phase of GLI can be considered a significant step in the crypto world. With its own bridge system and limited supply, it aims to provide users with a secure and effective investment environment. Representing the unique intelligence and determination of cats in the crypto world, GLI aims to offer investors a unique experience.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GLI to AUD
A$0.0611076591
|1 GLI to GBP
￡0.030745992
|1 GLI to EUR
€0.0368951904
|1 GLI to USD
$0.03843249
|1 GLI to MYR
RM0.1706402556
|1 GLI to TRY
₺1.3789577412
|1 GLI to JPY
¥5.8140670872
|1 GLI to RUB
₽3.7244926059
|1 GLI to INR
₹3.3736039722
|1 GLI to IDR
Rp630.0407188656
|1 GLI to PHP
₱2.2298530698
|1 GLI to EGP
￡E.1.9312326225
|1 GLI to BRL
R$0.222908442
|1 GLI to CAD
C$0.0545741358
|1 GLI to BDT
৳4.6895324298
|1 GLI to NGN
₦57.6199106325
|1 GLI to UAH
₴1.5999445587
|1 GLI to VES
Bs2.3059494
|1 GLI to PKR
Rs10.7741642466
|1 GLI to KZT
₸19.608256398
|1 GLI to THB
฿1.302861411
|1 GLI to TWD
NT$1.2621229716
|1 GLI to CHF
Fr0.034589241
|1 GLI to HKD
HK$0.2993890971
|1 GLI to MAD
.د.م0.3862465245