Give Back Token Price (GBT)
The live price of Give Back Token (GBT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Give Back Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.62 USD
- Give Back Token price change within the day is +0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Give Back Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Give Back Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Give Back Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Give Back Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+5.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+15.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Give Back Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.79%
+1.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GiveBackToken or #GBT is a digital asset of a distinctive global FOUNDATION whose members are committed to bridging social gaps & differences. Give Back Token (GBT) is a digital currency created for the purpose of promoting social equality and assisting charities around the world. Our mission is to empower individuals to make a positive impact on society by supporting projects and initiatives that address social issues and improve not only our life, but also the lives of others. Project Tokenomics 1% Buy / Sell tax for donations / Marketing The GBT team has always had a strong passion for advocating social equality and providing support to charitable causes. Through the creation of Give Back Token, our goal is to establish a digital currency that will enable individuals from all around the world to contribute towards making a meaningful and positive difference in society. With this innovative platform, we aim to empower a global community, allowing them to actively participate in philanthropic endeavours. By harnessing the power of technology and using it as a force for good, we believe we can create a more inclusive and compassionate world for everyone. Together, we can drive positive change and work towards a brighter future.
