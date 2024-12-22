Gifto Price (GFT)
The live price of Gifto (GFT) today is 0.00121405 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.71M USD. GFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gifto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.34K USD
- Gifto price change within the day is -5.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.24B USD
During today, the price change of Gifto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gifto to USD was $ -0.0011247312.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gifto to USD was $ -0.0011279422.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gifto to USD was $ -0.016943628245776607.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.58%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011247312
|-92.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011279422
|-92.90%
|90 Days
|$ -0.016943628245776607
|-93.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gifto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.93%
-5.58%
+53.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gifto as a network protocol, is a brainchild of Andy Tian, the co-founder and CEO of Asia Innovations Group (AIG). The team at AIG comprises of crypto-technology and blockchain enthusiasts. Andy saw potential in designing a decentralized network powered by the Ethereum blockchain to fix the current broken content monetization model with a better model. Most people introduced to the global content industry will identify the following problems with the current model: The Gifto network was launched in December 2017 and has been tested along with AIG’s flagship product, Uplive. Uplive is a live streaming mobile application with over 20 million users. An official Gifto report in February 2018, stated that Gifto featured in the top 10 traded cryptocurrencies by volume. The universal blockchain-based virtual gifting protocol has not only bridged the gap between content creators and the audience but has also introduced a way to acknowledge and reward the content creators. Besides monetizing decentralized content, it has revamped the modern creator-audience relationship. It has already received support from a number of large institutional investors including KPCB and Wicklow Capital. This can only be seen a positive for Gifto as it proves that the idea has been scrutinized and accepted by a fairly large number of people.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
