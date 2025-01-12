Getaverse Price (GETA)
The live price of Getaverse (GETA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GETA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Getaverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 75.20 USD
- Getaverse price change within the day is -0.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GETA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GETA price information.
During today, the price change of Getaverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Getaverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Getaverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Getaverse to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+7.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Getaverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.76%
-9.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Getaverse - A Sustainable Credit Protocol Based on Web3 Ecology. Getaverse provides credit value for the construction of a blockchain society, and is the world's first growable credit protocol based on Web3 ecology.Getaverse's credit protocol will become a protocol application that can provide high-value data services for the entire Web3 ecosystem, like Chainlink in the future. While Chainlink provides simple transportation of data, Getaverse realizes the value discovery and precipitation of data. What makes your project unique? Getaverse will implement its own development plan through three stages to establish its own basic traffic pool, run the node network and implement the API access standard of the protocol, improve platform activity, ensure transaction security and stability, provide high-quality credit services and user experience, expand the market space, and bring more interconnection and growth potential to the entire Web3 ecosystem. History of your project. Getaverse team developed more than one years and launched Getaverse DID platform 1.0 in January 2023, then upgraded Getaverse DID 2.0 in April 2023. Getaverse DID Platform has 140k+ active users and 130k+ Geta SBT minted as of July 2023. What’s next for your project? Getaverse is dedicated to creating a unified identity ecosystem where users can easily manage and control their digital identities and data. It allows users to utilize their identities in different applications and scenarios, empowering them with decentralized identity and the ability to assert their identity value in Web3. What can your token be used for? Token Utility : Staking & Governance, Curating Dataset, Paying for Data Consumer Indexing Fee, Improving Credit Score, Paying for Trusted Verifier Node, Paying for Trusted Verifier Node Fee, etc.
