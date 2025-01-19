Genius X Price (GENSX)
The live price of Genius X (GENSX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GENSX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Genius X Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 521.90 USD
- Genius X price change within the day is +8.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GENSX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GENSX price information.
During today, the price change of Genius X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Genius X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Genius X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Genius X to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+42.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Genius X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+8.79%
-2.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BLOCKCHAIN AGNOSTIC ACCELERATOR & LAUNCHPAD (1) To projects, we are the only evergreen accelerator (always open and running and not dependent on shareholders/sponsors), with a 100% customized acceleration services - no fixed-term/3-month group activities with a demo day that does not consider each project's own problem and challenge. Our engagement is typically long-term: we don't believe you can offer a project a lot of support within 3 months. Venture building takes time - a year or more, we are always there to make sure we do everything for projects at the right point of time. (2) To communities, we are the only tokenized accelerator, where we involve community in the venture building business and share with community the value and revenue generated at Genius X, through our GENSX tokens. Other accelerators are centralized / owned by institutions and do not involve community. Our team started building another DeFi protocol before launching Genius X. During their entrepreneurship journey, they gained a lot of valuable experience and learned some lessons, and they already realized a huge lack of truly value-adding support for Web3 founders to build their project. Therefore, we decided to launch Genius X to contribute to the Web3 venture building ecosystem by providing a unique, and really value-adding accelerator product. We have a current pipeline of projects for onboarding to Genius X, and we expect to onboard several of them in the rest of 2023. GENSX token has a very unique utility and value driver. According to Genius X's business model, it will earn tokens of many projects that it will accelerate, as well as fees from helping those projects raise funds and host IDOs (on the launchpad). 20% of all these earnings will be distributed to GENSX stakers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GENSX to AUD
A$--
|1 GENSX to GBP
￡--
|1 GENSX to EUR
€--
|1 GENSX to USD
$--
|1 GENSX to MYR
RM--
|1 GENSX to TRY
₺--
|1 GENSX to JPY
¥--
|1 GENSX to RUB
₽--
|1 GENSX to INR
₹--
|1 GENSX to IDR
Rp--
|1 GENSX to PHP
₱--
|1 GENSX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 GENSX to BRL
R$--
|1 GENSX to CAD
C$--
|1 GENSX to BDT
৳--
|1 GENSX to NGN
₦--
|1 GENSX to UAH
₴--
|1 GENSX to VES
Bs--
|1 GENSX to PKR
Rs--
|1 GENSX to KZT
₸--
|1 GENSX to THB
฿--
|1 GENSX to TWD
NT$--
|1 GENSX to CHF
Fr--
|1 GENSX to HKD
HK$--
|1 GENSX to MAD
.د.م--