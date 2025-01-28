Genesis Universe Price (GUT)
The live price of Genesis Universe (GUT) today is 0.00335559 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Genesis Universe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 115.98 USD
- Genesis Universe price change within the day is -8.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Genesis Universe to USD was $ -0.000315924082011702.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Genesis Universe to USD was $ -0.0026153793.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Genesis Universe to USD was $ -0.0029453560.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Genesis Universe to USD was $ -0.026472516368020094.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000315924082011702
|-8.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026153793
|-77.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0029453560
|-87.77%
|90 Days
|$ -0.026472516368020094
|-88.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Genesis Universe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-8.60%
-28.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GUT is the main token of the game, you need it to mint NFT, upgrade NFT, stake for membership, Defi profits, and many other utilities. It’s designed as an essential core of the game play and economic system, you can earn both active return and passive return , we carefully inspected the possible demand and supply of GUT, and hopefully we can be one of the first sustainable projects in web3 economics
