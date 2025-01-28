Generator Price (GEN)
The live price of Generator (GEN) today is 0.512617 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Generator Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.13 USD
- Generator price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GEN price information.
During today, the price change of Generator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Generator to USD was $ -0.1441532828.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Generator to USD was $ -0.1790617829.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Generator to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.1441532828
|-28.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1790617829
|-34.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Generator: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A Friendly takeover of ve3's, Yield optimization and moon management. A full suite of DeFi products powered by Generator.
