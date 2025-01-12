Gas Turbo Price (GAST)
The live price of Gas Turbo (GAST) today is 0.00377443 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GAST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gas Turbo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 88.45 USD
- Gas Turbo price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Gas Turbo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gas Turbo to USD was $ -0.0009167554.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gas Turbo to USD was $ -0.0013766286.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gas Turbo to USD was $ -0.005902217255314677.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009167554
|-24.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013766286
|-36.47%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005902217255314677
|-60.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gas Turbo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The GAST protocol is used to build a Bitcoin network-based algorithmically stable protocol.
|1 GAST to AUD
A$0.0061145766
|1 GAST to GBP
￡0.0030572883
|1 GAST to EUR
€0.0036611971
|1 GAST to USD
$0.00377443
|1 GAST to MYR
RM0.0169471907
|1 GAST to TRY
₺0.133614822
|1 GAST to JPY
¥0.5951143781
|1 GAST to RUB
₽0.3835953209
|1 GAST to INR
₹0.3252426331
|1 GAST to IDR
Rp61.8758917392
|1 GAST to PHP
₱0.22269137
|1 GAST to EGP
￡E.0.1907974365
|1 GAST to BRL
R$0.0230995116
|1 GAST to CAD
C$0.0054351792
|1 GAST to BDT
৳0.4604049714
|1 GAST to NGN
₦5.8518007834
|1 GAST to UAH
₴0.1603000421
|1 GAST to VES
Bs0.20004479
|1 GAST to PKR
Rs1.0557835596
|1 GAST to KZT
₸2.0012782746
|1 GAST to THB
฿0.1308972324
|1 GAST to TWD
NT$0.1249713773
|1 GAST to CHF
Fr0.0034347313
|1 GAST to HKD
HK$0.0293650654
|1 GAST to MAD
.د.م0.0380839987