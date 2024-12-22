Gapcoin Price (GAP)
The live price of Gapcoin (GAP) today is 0.00681912 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 120.25K USD. GAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gapcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.99 USD
- Gapcoin price change within the day is -0.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 17.63M USD
During today, the price change of Gapcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gapcoin to USD was $ +0.0002410074.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gapcoin to USD was $ +0.0030724493.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gapcoin to USD was $ +0.003636139290063155.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.98%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002410074
|+3.53%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0030724493
|+45.06%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003636139290063155
|+114.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of Gapcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.98%
-2.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gapcoin is a new prime number based p2p cryptocurrency, which tries to eliminate the sticking points of other scientific currencies like Primecoin or Riecoin. It's a fork of Satoshi Nakamotos Bitcoin, a decentralized payment system which is independent of banks, governments and other centralized regulators. With Gapcoin, you will be able to anonymously send money around the globe in no time. The big improvement in comparison to Bitcoin is that instead of burning electricity for its own sake, Gapcoins Proof of Work function actually does useful work by searching for large prime gaps
|1 GAP to AUD
A$0.0108424008
|1 GAP to GBP
￡0.0053871048
|1 GAP to EUR
€0.006478164
|1 GAP to USD
$0.00681912
|1 GAP to MYR
RM0.03068604
|1 GAP to TRY
₺0.2399648328
|1 GAP to JPY
¥1.0667831328
|1 GAP to RUB
₽0.7019602128
|1 GAP to INR
₹0.5792160528
|1 GAP to IDR
Rp109.9857910536
|1 GAP to PHP
₱0.4011688296
|1 GAP to EGP
￡E.0.3469568256
|1 GAP to BRL
R$0.0414602496
|1 GAP to CAD
C$0.0097513416
|1 GAP to BDT
৳0.8115434712
|1 GAP to NGN
₦10.5395636808
|1 GAP to UAH
₴0.2848346424
|1 GAP to VES
Bs0.34777512
|1 GAP to PKR
Rs1.8904646376
|1 GAP to KZT
₸3.5664679512
|1 GAP to THB
฿0.2326001832
|1 GAP to TWD
NT$0.2225078856
|1 GAP to CHF
Fr0.0060690168
|1 GAP to HKD
HK$0.0529845624
|1 GAP to MAD
.د.م0.0683275824