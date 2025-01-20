What is Gami (GAMI)

WHAT IS GAMI? #GAMI GAMI is a play-to-earn blockchain-based gaming studio, leveraging AR, VR, and NFT technologies to give gamers the ultimate playing experiences and reward them for their enjoyment. This new gaming world begins with two epic games. LAST WARRIORS™ #GAMI Enter into the ring in a fast-paced close combat fighting game with weapons of your choice using AR. Battle against players around the world, enter tournaments, and taste victory as you earn and bring glory to your Empire! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6gUdWcnFYw WHY CHOOSE GAMI? #GAMI We have made growth & sustainability of the platform our central focus, ensuring every stake holder can enjoy and benefit from the platform. GAMES Two games will be released in 2022. First game (Knockout Wars) will be available by end of March for Beta testing by the community. Second game (Last Warriors) will be ready for Beta testing in the summer.

