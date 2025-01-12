GameFi X Price (GFX)
The live price of GameFi X (GFX) today is 0.0128402 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GameFi X Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 19.21 USD
- GameFi X price change within the day is +0.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the GFX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GFX price information.
During today, the price change of GameFi X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GameFi X to USD was $ -0.0044572083.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GameFi X to USD was $ -0.0043855176.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GameFi X to USD was $ -0.005988097040859504.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.45%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0044572083
|-34.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0043855176
|-34.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005988097040859504
|-31.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of GameFi X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.45%
-2.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
GamefiX: A social AI powered platform connecting Web2 users to Web3 multi-chain gaming, with its debut game ZoomManor enabling integration with BRC20 assets. ZoomManor is a Farm management and Home building. A large-scale guild battle game built on XLayer and BSC chain
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GFX to AUD
A$0.020801124
|1 GFX to GBP
￡0.010400562
|1 GFX to EUR
€0.012454994
|1 GFX to USD
$0.0128402
|1 GFX to MYR
RM0.057652498
|1 GFX to TRY
₺0.45454308
|1 GFX to JPY
¥2.024514334
|1 GFX to RUB
₽1.304949526
|1 GFX to INR
₹1.106440034
|1 GFX to IDR
Rp210.495048288
|1 GFX to PHP
₱0.7575718
|1 GFX to EGP
￡E.0.64907211
|1 GFX to BRL
R$0.078582024
|1 GFX to CAD
C$0.018489888
|1 GFX to BDT
৳1.566247596
|1 GFX to NGN
₦19.907189276
|1 GFX to UAH
₴0.545323294
|1 GFX to VES
Bs0.6805306
|1 GFX to PKR
Rs3.591660744
|1 GFX to KZT
₸6.808130844
|1 GFX to THB
฿0.445298136
|1 GFX to TWD
NT$0.425139022
|1 GFX to CHF
Fr0.011684582
|1 GFX to HKD
HK$0.099896756
|1 GFX to MAD
.د.م0.129557618