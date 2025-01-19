Gambit Capital Price (GAMBIT)
The live price of Gambit Capital (GAMBIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GAMBIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gambit Capital Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.95 USD
- Gambit Capital price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Gambit Capital to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gambit Capital to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gambit Capital to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gambit Capital to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gambit Capital: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gambit is an Interchain Liquidity Solutions protocol that creates a unifying hub for a token’s liquidity and then sub-divides this token’s liquidity in LPs across blockchains, distributing liquidity where it is most needed. With hundreds of future blockchains coming to the blockchain ecosystem, liquidity will be severely fragmented across the blockchains with shallow LPs. Gambit’s architecture combats this by creating: (i) greater capital efficiency for the token liquidity because token liquidity is a coordinated pool of pools rather than multiple independent pools and (ii) improved inter-chain price stability because of greater coordinated liquidity. Gambit’s mission to empower retail users and redistribute market influence from centralized entities to retail communities has not changed. The high barriers to entry in market-making, arbitrage, and liquidation keep retail from participating and profiting from these essential and highly profitable activities. Gambit’s goal is to lower these barriers by providing the relevant infrastructure to allow everyone to participate in arbitrage, liquidations, and market making
