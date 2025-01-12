Gala Film is a Web3 entertainment platform where movie lovers and filmmakers are rewarded for diving into the content they love. By leveraging on-chain ownership and decentralized content delivery, Gala Film aligns incentives for both creators and fans, offering rewards for their engagement— all while making it a fun, gamified experience. Gala Film is built by the visionary team behind Gala Games, under the leadership of Eric Schiermeyer, the Founder and CEO of Gala. With a remarkable legacy that includes co-founding Zynga and serving as CTO of MySpace, Eric brings decades of experience in tech and entertainment innovation.

