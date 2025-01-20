Fyde Treasury Price (TRSY)
The live price of Fyde Treasury (TRSY) today is 0.787102 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TRSY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fyde Treasury Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 633.47 USD
- Fyde Treasury price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Fyde Treasury to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fyde Treasury to USD was $ -0.3164151614.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fyde Treasury to USD was $ -0.2328420091.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fyde Treasury to USD was $ -0.1961182660992799.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.3164151614
|-40.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2328420091
|-29.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1961182660992799
|-19.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fyde Treasury: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fyde Treasury Protocol enables the crypto ecosystem to diversify portfolios & treasuries, unlock token liquidity, and generate yield - all while retaining governance rights. The protocol introduces the Liquid Vault that creates multi-asset liquidity vaults directly accessible by the user's native governance token. Depositors into the vault receive $TRSY, the vault wrapper token, which tracks the vault performance and gives the depositor diversified market exposure, diversified yield, and additional liquidity pathways.
