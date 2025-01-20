FX1Sports Price (FXI)
The live price of FX1Sports (FXI) today is 0.0069775 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FXI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FX1Sports Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.90K USD
- FX1Sports price change within the day is +6.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of FX1Sports to USD was $ +0.00041832.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FX1Sports to USD was $ -0.0035929387.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FX1Sports to USD was $ +0.0010384515.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FX1Sports to USD was $ -0.002611476469364843.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00041832
|+6.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0035929387
|-51.49%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0010384515
|+14.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002611476469364843
|-27.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of FX1Sports: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
+6.38%
+12.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FX1 Company Overview FX1 is at the forefront of revolutionizing the sports data landscape. Our vision is to establish a decentralized sports data economy, powered by cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology. We empower leagues, athletes, brands, and fans by delivering real-time, data-driven solutions with transparency and fan-driven validation. Our mission is to redefine how sports data is captured, validated, and monetized, transforming it into a secure, community-driven ecosystem.
